Columbia clashes with Poplarville in class 4A South State Title

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - It seems like every November, Columbia and Poplarville are still hanging around in the playoffs.

The Wildcats (13-0) and Hornets (10-3) line up for a third straight season and for the second time since 2021 they play for the class 4A South State title.

“That was something that was in our summer packet going into last spring,” said Columbia head coach Chip Bilderback. “There’s a quote that says, ‘The time will come where the fall will ask what you did all summer.’ And it had the date of ‘11/23/23,’ that date that we wanted to be practicing. Very proud to achieve that goal but we’re not done yet.”

It’s a typical ground-and-pound Poplarville football team. The Hornets have compiled nearly 3,500 yards rushing.

Unbeaten Columbia has outscored its opponents by an average of 26 points.

“A lot of respect that we have for their football program but I don’t believe there’s any love lost between the two of us,” Bilderback said. “I think it’s going to be a battle, it’s going to be a war. It’s going to come down to who wants it the most. I think both of us have probably been two of the better ones in South 4A this year so I think it’s fitting that we play for the South State championship.”

