‘Christmas in the Park’ opens Thursday in Collins

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Many South Mississippians will be hitting the road Thanksgiving night, not to drive home but to drive thru an annual display of Christmas lights in Collins.

“Christmas in the Park” at Robertson Memorial Park opens Nov. 23 on Thanksgiving evening.

Admission is free, and guests are invited to drive through and see the thousands of Christmas lights and displays.

The event is held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday only from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will run through Dec. 30.

