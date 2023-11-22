Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

‘Christmas in the Park’ opens Thursday in Collins

The event will run through Dec. 30.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Many South Mississippians will be hitting the road Thanksgiving night, not to drive home but to drive thru an annual display of Christmas lights in Collins.

“Christmas in the Park” at Robertson Memorial Park opens Nov. 23 on Thanksgiving evening. 

Admission is free, and guests are invited to drive through and see the thousands of Christmas lights and displays. 

The event is held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday only from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will run through Dec. 30.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Tate Rutland, HPD's Public Information Officer, the victim was taken to a local...
HPD: 15-year-old charged with attempted murder following Sunday night stabbing
12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
WDAM 7 will continue to update the list as we are informed of more shelter openings.
LIST: Storm shelters open in Pine Belt
-
2 people injured in Sunday night incident, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating

Latest News

Laurel organizations feed seniors on Tuesday
Laurel organizations feed seniors on Tuesday
Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Department looking to broaden neighborhood watch
Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Department looking to broaden neighborhood watch
The Covington County Sheriff's Department prepared and delivered about 30 Thanksgiving meals to...
Covington Co. Sheriff’s Dept. delivers holiday meals, continues Christmas toy drive
The survey found that $8 billion in merchandise was stolen by porch pirates in 2022.
Keeping your packages safe from ‘porch pirates’ this holiday season