Are eyewitness accounts reliable?: Local investigator explains case-solving process

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt men are free from jail despite being charged in connection to two different deadly shootings.

Joshua Brown was charged with murder on Jackson State University campus. Zadarruous Sutton was charged with aggravated assault in the shooting at the 195 Fruitland Park lounge in Forrest County.

Lawyers for the two say video evidence proves neither was near the area of the crime at the time of the killings.

For Sutton, his attorney said he was arrested after allegedly being identified by a bystander.

Lamar County Investigator Lance Emginfer explained how investigations work after an eyewitness comes forward. Though, he said in his nearly 20 years as an investigator, eyewitness accounts rarely mean open-and-shut cases.

“We don’t normally have witnesses come forward like that,” Emfinger said.

Emfinger said if someone is claiming they know who committed a crime, the investigator’s job is to find out if their statement is credible.

“What they saw it may or may not be exactly what happened,” Emfinger said.

The witness is questioned more than once throughout the investigation, according to Emfinger

“...Where were they at when this crime occurred? What did you see happen?” Emfinger explained.

He said investigators ask the potential witness certain questions to make sure that he or she doesn’t have a reason to give false statements.

“How do they know that person? Are they friends with them? Is that a significant other? Is that an ex?” Emfinger said.

Emfinger emphasized eyewitness statements aren’t enough for probable cause. He said investigators make sure the evidence supports the claims before they head to a judge for an arrest warrant.

“We’re going to tell him what evidence was found on crime scene, if we have any video, we going to tell him about the video evidence, what we were able to obtain there,” Emfinger explained. “If we were able to locate four or five witnesses; what the witnesses stated, if their statements are consistent.”

He recalled working on a case where the very victim of the crime was confident in their statement, but a video told a different story.

“A cashier was robbed. The man came in, she gave us the description of a person wearing a black and red hooded type jacket, sweatshirt with a gray hood,” Emfinger said. “So, we put out the description looking for that person wearing that particular clothing.

When we were able to pull the video up, he actually was wearing a gray sweatshirt with writing in the black and red plaid across it. The gun was directly in front of that writing so that is what she zeroed in on.”

University of Southern Mississippi Associate Professor, Dr. Mark Huff said what Emfinger described is called Weapons Focused Effect.

Huff said that’s when a witness or victim is focused on the weapon and can’t remember other details of the ordeal. He said even without being involved in a traumatic situation our brains aren’t capable of recalling every detail with accuracy.

“We tend to remember gist details of what occurred in the past, those verbatim and specific details, they go away pretty quickly,” Huff said. “In fact, we tend to forget about 70 percent of the verbatim details within about 20 minutes after an event occurred.”

Dr. Alan Thompson, USM Associate Professor of Criminal Justice, said for decades courts, prosecutors, and defense attorneys recognized eyewitness identification as important but unreliable. Thompson said if there isn’t a thorough investigation it can ruin a person’s life.

“Wrongfully incarcerated, wrongfully convicted, spending years, decades, or even if it’s a single day in jail for a crime they didn’t commit,” Huff explained.

Thompson said not to mention a potential blemish on the work of law enforcement.

“Public scrutiny, public doubt, public criticism about the competence of investigators and the thoroughness of their investigations, that takes a long time to restore that confidence,” Thompson said.

Our sister station, WLBT, and other sources confirm that Joshua Brown’s charges have been dropped. The Forrest County Sheriff’s office says Zadarruous Sutton’s charges have not been dropped, and the investigation continues.

