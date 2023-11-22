Win Stuff
18-year-old pregnant woman shot in Mississippi

(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old pregnant woman was shot Tuesday in Lexington while riding in the passenger seat of a moving Chevy Malibu.

According to Lexington Police Chief Charles Henderson, the incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. near Yazoo Street on Lexington’s main square.

Chief Henderson said she was shot once in the back and once in the thigh. The victim was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital.

She’s reported to be in stable condition. Her identity has not been released.

While investigating, police found multiple bullet holes on the side of the vehicle.

Henderson said he believed someone in the car had been the target of the shooting.

Getting witnesses to come forward with information, he said, has become increasingly difficult in recent years.

Lexington, like many towns in the region, has seen an uptick in gun violence, which has led to fears of retaliation, the chief said.

It is unclear if there are suspect(s) at this time.

