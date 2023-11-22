18-year-old pregnant woman shot in Mississippi

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old pregnant woman was shot Tuesday in Lexington while riding in the passenger seat of a moving Chevy Malibu.

According to Lexington Police Chief Charles Henderson, the incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. near Yazoo Street on Lexington’s main square.

Chief Henderson said she was shot once in the back and once in the thigh. The victim was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital.

She’s reported to be in stable condition. Her identity has not been released.

While investigating, police found multiple bullet holes on the side of the vehicle.

Henderson said he believed someone in the car had been the target of the shooting.

Getting witnesses to come forward with information, he said, has become increasingly difficult in recent years.

Lexington, like many towns in the region, has seen an uptick in gun violence, which has led to fears of retaliation, the chief said.

It is unclear if there are suspect(s) at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.