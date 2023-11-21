Start date for water systems infrastructure project finalized in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Lumberton finalized a start date for its water systems infrastructure project.

In a couple of weeks, folks will start seeing equipment trucks rolling in and crews preparing to begin work on Dec. 4.

Workers will identify and replace more than 20,000 feet of water pipes.

once the work starts, Mayor Quincy Rogers said people should keep an eye out for the next steps.

“We will make certain through our social media that everyone is notified of the boil water notices,” said Rogers. “When they’re issued and when they’re lifted.”

Also at Monday’s board of aldermen meeting, leaders temporarily adopted the Lamar County Medical Cannabis Ordinance for the City of Lumberton.

