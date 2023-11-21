Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Portion of Carterville Road to cose for sewer repair in Petal

-
-(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A quick traffic notice for Petal residents.

Starting Tuesday,  a portion of Carterville Road between Main Street and Hillcrest Loop will be closed to thru traffic for a sewer repair.

You can get to businesses in the area through Main Street.

The city said it is hoping to have the repair complete by midday Wednesday.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 21 a portion of Carterville Rd between Main St and Hillcrest Loop will be closed to thru traffic...

Posted by City of Petal - Government on Friday, November 17, 2023

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Tate Rutland, HPD's Public Information Officer, the victim was taken to a local...
HPD: 15-year-old charged with attempted murder following Sunday night stabbing
12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
Man in custody after stabbing brother in head with fork, causing brief standoff in Rankin County
The system will move to the east of the Pine Belt early Tuesday morning as much cooler and dry...
Storms expected as First Alert Weather Day issued for Pine Belt Monday
WDAM 7 will continue to update the list as we are informed of more shelter openings.
LIST: Storm shelters open in Pine Belt

Latest News

-
Bridge on CR 8 to close for replacement in Jasper Co.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is also responding to the accident.
1 dead in 18-wheeler vs. SUV collision on US-49 in Covington Co.
-
Pedestrian on bike injured in collision with vehicle in Jones Co.
A female deer
Stay alert while driving during deer season