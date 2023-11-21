Portion of Carterville Road to close for sewer repair in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A quick traffic notice for Petal residents.

Starting Tuesday, a portion of Carterville Road between Main Street and Hillcrest Loop will be closed to thru traffic for a sewer repair.

You can get to businesses in the area through Main Street.

The city said it is hoping to have the repair complete by midday Wednesday.

