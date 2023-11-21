Portion of Carterville Road to close for sewer repair in Petal next week

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The road closure on Carterville Road has been pushed back to Monday, according to the Petal Mayor Tony Ducker.

In a Facebook post, Ducker said the plan is the same just on different days. The hope is to shut down this section of Carterville after the Monday morning rush and be back open midday Tuesday if no issues are encountered.

The detour will take you by Petal Upper Elementary, so drivers are asked to allow extra time to navigate this area.

A portion of Carterville Road between Main Street and Hillcrest Loop will be closed to thru traffic for a sewer repair.

You can get to businesses in the area through Main Street.

