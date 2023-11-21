Pat’s Bar and Grill hosts Thanksgiving giveaway

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanksgiving is this week, and one Hattiesburg business is giving back to the community.

Pat’s Bar and Grill hosted a Thanksgiving plate and grocery giveaway.

Each plate consisted of the typical Thanksgiving meal.

People could also grab a bag filled with groceries.

Owner Patricia Whitty said she is happy that she was able to help others.

“Growing up as a young girl and seeing my grandparents cooking all these large meals and on a day like this being able to give back,” said Whitty. “I love cooking, I put my heart and soul and passion into everything that I do and of course, I have a great help here to help me so it’s just something we love to do.”

Whitty said they are planning to do another Thanksgiving giveaway next year and drawing up plans for Christmas.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.