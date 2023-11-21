Northeast Jones Co. Fire Protection District recognized by supervisors

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Those living in Northeast Jones County will start seeing a decrease in their insurance premiums.

This comes after the Northeast Jones Fire Protection District recently announced that it has improved from a class eight to class seven from the Mississippi State Rating Bureau.

This means residents in the areas of Sandersville, Rustin, Myrick/Mill Creek, Glade and Powers will save money on their insurance premiums this upcoming year.

The Jones County Board of Supervisors recognized the district for their hard work today.

Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks said the departments have been working with the bureau for years to reach the requirements to get the decreased rating.

“You know every little bit helps,’ said Brooks. “Every dollar we can try to save them will sure go a long way to helping the citizens of Jones County.”

Brooks said they are trying to reach the same goal in the West Jones Fire District. They will know more about that rating in the spring.

