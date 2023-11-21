Win Stuff
Missing Purvis woman found safe, Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office says

May was the subject of a Silver Alert issued on Saturday, Nov. 18, by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, on behalf of LCSO.(MBI)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis woman who was recently reported missing has been found safe by law enforcement Monday.

According to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, 65-year-old Lola Mae May was found walking on the side of the road by the Mendenhall Police Department, and she is okay. LCSO says she is being reunited with her family.

“Special thanks for all the prayers and to those who helped in the search,” the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post.

May was the subject of a Silver Alert issued on Saturday, Nov. 18, by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, on behalf of LCSO.

Silver Alert issued for Purvis woman

