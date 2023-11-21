Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

LIST: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt

-
-(AP GraphicsBank)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Pine Belt residents may be without power on Monday night.

Power companies across the area record outages on their websites.

Below are links to outage maps for each company:

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Tate Rutland, HPD's Public Information Officer, the victim was taken to a local...
HPD: 15-year-old charged with attempted murder following Sunday night stabbing
12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
Man in custody after stabbing brother in head with fork, causing brief standoff in Rankin County
The system will move to the east of the Pine Belt early Tuesday morning as much cooler and dry...
Storms expected as First Alert Weather Day issued for Pine Belt Monday
Postal service veteran to be sworn Tuesday as Richton's new postmaster.
Richton to see new postmaster sworn Tuesday

Latest News

-
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watches, warnings issued in the Pine Belt
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 11/20
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Storms Expected Tonight
WDAM 7 will continue to update the list as we are informed of more shelter openings.
LIST: Storm shelters open in Pine Belt
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 11/20
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 11/20