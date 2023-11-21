LIST: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Pine Belt residents may be without power on Monday night.
Power companies across the area record outages on their websites.
Below are links to outage maps for each company:
- Mississippi Power: https://outagemap.mississippipower.com/external/default.html
- Dixie Electric: https://prepared.dixieepa.com/your-outage-resources/outage-map
- Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association: https://www.outageentry.com/Outages/outage.php?Client=PRVEPA&serviceIndex=1&openingPage=
- Southern Pine Electric: http://outages.southernpine.coop/
- Singing River Electric: http://outageviewer.singingriver.com/
