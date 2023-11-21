Win Stuff
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department to get new vehicles

The Jones County Board of Supervisors approved the Jones County Sheriff’s Department to purchase 17 new SUVs for the department Monday.
By Keaundria Milloy
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors approved the Jones County Sheriff’s Department to purchase 17 new SUVs for the department Monday.

One of the vehicles will be unmarked, one K-9 and the rest patrol vehicles.

Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said the department has needed new vehicles for about two years, but supply chain issues affected those purchases back in 2021.

“They’ve got well over 100,000 miles on them,” said Sumrall. “Eventually, you know the wear and tear is going to get you, and there’s nothing cheap about fixing a vehicle.”

With production back up and running for vehicles, the sheriff’s department can replace some of the vehicles.

Sumrall said it’s been three years since the department got new vehicles, and with deputies driving about 400 miles a day, they are needed.

“You’ve got to continue to upgrade them because the maintenance will eat you up in your budget, so we’re looking to move forward with it.”

The department expects to receive the new vehicles in the next couple of weeks.

