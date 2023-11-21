Jefferson Davis Co. Sheriff’s Office opens new building

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office opened the doors to its new building.

Folks were invited to tour the department and the new adult detention center.

Sheriff Ron Strickland said the new building gives deputies more space to serve the public.

“The difference is that we have a whole lot more space now than we did at the old office, and it’s just better equipped with new technology,” said Strickland. “We have more room and space and it’s really nice. We needed an upgrade from what we have now, so it’s going to be a plus for everybody.”

The department expects to move into the new building sometime next week.

