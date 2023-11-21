Fourth Covington Co. auto burglary suspect captured in Texas, sheriff says

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The fourth suspect connected to an auto burglary investigation in Covington County has been captured in Texas.

According to Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins, 27-year-old Frank Alonzo Nixon of Laurel was arrested during a traffic stop in Austin, TX. On the Travis County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster, it says that Nixon was arrested by the Austin Police Department.

On the Travis County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster, it says that Nixon, 27, of Laurel, was arrested by the Austin Police Department. (Travis County Sheriff's Office)

Nixon, according to Perkins, is facing 18 auto burglary charges out of Covington County in connection to a series of auto burglaries that happened on Sept. 25.

Perkins said during a traffic stop on Saturday, Nov. 18, according to the Travis County inmate roster, APD officers were able to find information that Nixon was wanted out of Covington County.

When asked by Travis County law enforcement about his identity, Nixon reportedly lied about who he was and was taken into custody, according to Perkins.

Nixon is currently booked into the Travis County Correctional Complex on a charge of giving false information to law enforcement.

Perkins said Nixon is expected to be expedited to Covington County in about two weeks to face all 18 auto burglary charges against him.

Nixon and three other suspects were involved in several auto burglary incidents in the eastern part of Covington County, north and south of U.S. Highway 84. The other three suspects, who were two women and a teenage male, were arrested and charged by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office back in October.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.