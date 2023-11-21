Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Fourth Covington Co. auto burglary suspect captured in Texas, sheriff says

Perkins said during a traffic stop on Saturday, Nov. 18, according to the Travis County inmate...
Perkins said during a traffic stop on Saturday, Nov. 18, according to the Travis County inmate roster, APD officers were able to find information that Nixon was wanted out of Covington County.(Covington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The fourth suspect connected to an auto burglary investigation in Covington County has been captured in Texas.

According to Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins, 27-year-old Frank Alonzo Nixon of Laurel was arrested during a traffic stop in Austin, TX. On the Travis County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster, it says that Nixon was arrested by the Austin Police Department.

On the Travis County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster, it says that Nixon, 27, of Laurel, was...
On the Travis County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster, it says that Nixon, 27, of Laurel, was arrested by the Austin Police Department.(Travis County Sheriff's Office)

Nixon, according to Perkins, is facing 18 auto burglary charges out of Covington County in connection to a series of auto burglaries that happened on Sept. 25.

Perkins said during a traffic stop on Saturday, Nov. 18, according to the Travis County inmate roster, APD officers were able to find information that Nixon was wanted out of Covington County.

When asked by Travis County law enforcement about his identity, Nixon reportedly lied about who he was and was taken into custody, according to Perkins.

Nixon is currently booked into the Travis County Correctional Complex on a charge of giving false information to law enforcement.

Perkins said Nixon is expected to be expedited to Covington County in about two weeks to face all 18 auto burglary charges against him.

Nixon and three other suspects were involved in several auto burglary incidents in the eastern part of Covington County, north and south of U.S. Highway 84. The other three suspects, who were two women and a teenage male, were arrested and charged by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office back in October.

3 people charged in connection to auto burglary investigation in Covington Co.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Tate Rutland, HPD's Public Information Officer, the victim was taken to a local...
HPD: 15-year-old charged with attempted murder following Sunday night stabbing
12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
WDAM 7 will continue to update the list as we are informed of more shelter openings.
LIST: Storm shelters open in Pine Belt
-
2 people injured in Sunday night incident, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating

Latest News

-
Portion of Carterville Road to close for sewer repair in Petal next week
The event is being done in collaboration with IDEMIA, a TSA PreCheck authorized enrollment...
Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport to host TSA PreCheck® enrollment event
May was the subject of a Silver Alert issued on Saturday, Nov. 18, by the Mississippi Bureau of...
Missing Purvis woman found safe, Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office says
William Noah Jenkins
Mother of William Noah Jenkins disputes information given to News 11