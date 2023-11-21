Win Stuff
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watches, warnings issued in the Pine Belt

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, has been declared a First Alert Weather Alert Day, as severe weather makes its way toward the Pine Belt area.

Pine Belt counties are beginning to receive watches and warnings from the National Weather Service as severe weather systems continue to move into the area.

Below are some of the watches and warnings issued to counties in the Pine Belt at this time:

WARNINGS:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning:

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:30 p.m. for the following counties: Jefferson Davis, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Simpson, Smith and Covington counties.

WATCHES:

Tornado Watch:

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 11 p.m. for Adams, Attala, Choctaw, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, Hinds, Holmes, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence, Leake, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Warren, Winston and Yazoo counties.

WDAM 7 will update this story when more information is provided.

