Columbia nursing home hosts first senior prom

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The residents of The Grove Nursing Home in Columbia were given a night to remember Monday night.

The entertainment room of the facility was turned into a winter wonderland, taking many residents back to their younger days.

“Good, good, good; The first time I come up here, I said if I ever have to go somewhere, I’m coming here,” said Maude Parish, a resident.

The night included dancing, food, drinks and familiar tunes from residents’ pasts.

“We’ve probably been working on this for a little over a month now,” said Michael Bradshaw, owner of The Grove. “I’ve got some amazing staff and they have done a phenomenal job getting people from the community to donate prom dresses and things for the guys to wear. And we’ve had almost everything that you see here, we’ve had donated.”

Resident George Clark said he never got to go to prom when he was younger.

“First time to a prom period. I didn’t even go to junior high,” said Clark. “But no, it’s my first time at a prom, I tell you, you can see, it’s nice, it’s real nice.”

This quickly changed for Clark as he was selected as the prom king.

The event lasted from 6 to 8 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.