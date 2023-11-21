Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Columbia nursing home hosts first senior prom

The residents of The Grove Nursing Home in Columbia were given a night to remember Monday night.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The residents of The Grove Nursing Home in Columbia were given a night to remember Monday night.

The entertainment room of the facility was turned into a winter wonderland, taking many residents back to their younger days.

“Good, good, good; The first time I come up here, I said if I ever have to go somewhere, I’m coming here,” said Maude Parish, a resident.

The night included dancing, food, drinks and familiar tunes from residents’ pasts.

“We’ve probably been working on this for a little over a month now,” said Michael Bradshaw, owner of The Grove. “I’ve got some amazing staff and they have done a phenomenal job getting people from the community to donate prom dresses and things for the guys to wear. And we’ve had almost everything that you see here, we’ve had donated.”

Resident George Clark said he never got to go to prom when he was younger.

“First time to a prom period. I didn’t even go to junior high,” said Clark. “But no, it’s my first time at a prom, I tell you, you can see, it’s nice, it’s real nice.”

This quickly changed for Clark as he was selected as the prom king.

The event lasted from 6 to 8 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Tate Rutland, HPD's Public Information Officer, the victim was taken to a local...
HPD: 15-year-old charged with attempted murder following Sunday night stabbing
12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
Man in custody after stabbing brother in head with fork, causing brief standoff in Rankin County
The system will move to the east of the Pine Belt early Tuesday morning as much cooler and dry...
Storms expected as First Alert Weather Day issued for Pine Belt Monday
Postal service veteran to be sworn Tuesday as Richton's new postmaster.
Richton to see new postmaster sworn Tuesday

Latest News

Columbia nursing home hosts first senior prom
Clumbia nursing home hosts first senior prom
Jefferson Davis Co. Sheriff's Office opens new building
Jefferson Davis Co. Sheriff’s Office opens new building
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department to get new vehicles
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department to get new vehicles
Forrest County leaders ask for community input in Rawls Springs flooding project
Forrest County leaders ask for community input in Rawls Springs flooding project
UMC held its annual Fall Festival Sunday
Main Street UMC’s Fall Festival brought popcorn, cotton candy and more