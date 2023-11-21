Win Stuff
Cloudy skies for Tuesday following Monday’s severe weather in Pine Belt

By Rex Thompson
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Tuesday everyone.

Look for a few early morning showers then cloudy skies later today with highs in the 60s. Overnight look for mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-40s.

Wednesday is expected to be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Thanksgiving Day with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the lower 40s. We have a slight chance for showers during the day with increasing chances to to a 50% chance Thursday night.

Friday into the weekend is looking cool with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and lows in the lower to mid 40s.

