Storms expected as First Alert Weather Day issued for Pine Belt Monday

A First Alert Weather Day for Monday has been issued for the Pine Belt. The threat of severe weather will start around 7 p.m. Monday and last until around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Some strong tornadoes are possible along with hail, damaging winds and heavy rain.

The system will move to the east of the Pine Belt early Tuesday morning as much cooler and dry weather returns through Thanksgiving.

