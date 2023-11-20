Win Stuff
Storms expected as First Alert Weather Day issued for Pine Belt Monday

By Rex Thompson
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Monday everyone!

A First Alert Weather Day for Monday has been issued for the Pine Belt. The threat of severe weather will start around 7 p.m. Monday and last until around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Some strong tornadoes are possible along with hail, damaging winds and heavy rain.

The system will move to the east of the Pine Belt early Tuesday morning as much cooler and dry weather returns through Thanksgiving.

Make sure you download our WDAM weather app and make sure your weather radios are working properly.

