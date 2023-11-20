Silver Alert issued for Purvis woman

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 65-year-old Purvis woman who went missing Saturday.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, on behalf of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, has issued an alert for Lola Mae May.

May was last seen around 1 p.m. Saturday in the 30 block of Day Lily Lane in Lamar County. She was walking in an unknown direction.

May was seen last wearing a long-sleeve shirt, stretchy blue jeans with elastic waistband and black, flowery shoes. She may be carrying a black purse.

May stands 5 feet, 1 inch, and weighs about 140 pounds. She has no vehicle or cell phone.

May may be accompanied by T.J. Bergeran.

Family members say Lola Mae May suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

Anyone with any information about May’s location is asked to call the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 794-8610 or any local law enforcement office.

