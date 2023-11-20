Shelter dog sworn in as ‘paw-trol officer’ with police department
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) – A shelter dog has officially joined a police department in Kentucky after he was sworn in during a ceremony earlier this month.
The City of Hopkinsville said Bolo, a pit bull mix, stole the hearts of police officers during a visit to the Christian County Animal Shelter.
On Nov. 7, Bolo was officially made part of the Hopkinsville Police Department and sworn in by the town’s mayor during a city council meeting.
Bolo is the police department’s first “paw-trol officer,” the city said in a Facebook post.
“We can’t wait to follow this sweet pup’s career on the force,” the post said.
Bolo even “signed” an oath with ink on his paw. The oath reads:
“I, Bolo, do solemnly swear to support the citizens of the City of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, as I serve as ‘Paw-Trol Dog.’”
Hopkinsville police said during the ceremony, they also swore in three dispatchers and one officer.
In another Facebook post, Bolo was seen visiting children at a local library, one of his many duties.
Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.