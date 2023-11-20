Win Stuff
Main Street UMC’s Fall Festival brought popcorn, cotton candy and more

UMC held its annual Fall Festival Sunday
UMC held its annual Fall Festival Sunday
By Jay Harrison
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Main Street United Methodist Church celebrated the fall Sunday.

The event featured bounce houses, cotton candy, popcorn and various games and activities.

Organizers Susan Bounds and Betsy Alston said they have the event each year to show love and appreciation to their younger members.

The two women said the church used to have the event indoors, until COVID-19 forced them to move things outside.

“I came in 2018,” Bounds said. “We had it indoors and it had been going on for years,

“Once COVID came through, we decided it was best we brought it outdoors, so maybe we’d get more people to come as well. So, we’ve had it doors since what, 2021?”

Bounds and Alston said the church is making preparations for holiday celebrations, with Advent coming in just a few weeks.

