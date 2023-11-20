Main Street UMC’s Fall Festival brought popcorn, cotton candy and more

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Main Street United Methodist Church celebrated the fall Sunday.

The event featured bounce houses, cotton candy, popcorn and various games and activities.

Organizers Susan Bounds and Betsy Alston said they have the event each year to show love and appreciation to their younger members.

The two women said the church used to have the event indoors, until COVID-19 forced them to move things outside.

“I came in 2018,” Bounds said. “We had it indoors and it had been going on for years,

“Once COVID came through, we decided it was best we brought it outdoors, so maybe we’d get more people to come as well. So, we’ve had it doors since what, 2021?”

Bounds and Alston said the church is making preparations for holiday celebrations, with Advent coming in just a few weeks.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.