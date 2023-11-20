LIST: Storm shelters open in Pine Belt
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Pine Belt braces for severe weather Monday evening, some storm shelters will be open around the area.
Below is a list of shelters that will be open:
- Forrest County 361 Safe Room - 946 Sullivan Dr., Hattiesburg, Ms.
- Jones County Saferoom - 1425 Ellisville Blvd., Laurel, Ms.
- Lamar County Shelter - 105 Central Industrial Row, Purvis, Ms.
WDAM 7 will continue to update the list as we are informed of more shelter openings.
