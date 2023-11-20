Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

LIST: Storm shelters open in Pine Belt

WDAM 7 will continue to update the list as we are informed of more shelter openings.
WDAM 7 will continue to update the list as we are informed of more shelter openings.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Pine Belt braces for severe weather Monday evening, some storm shelters will be open around the area.

Below is a list of shelters that will be open:

WDAM 7 will continue to update the list as we are informed of more shelter openings.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
According to Tate Rutland, HPD's Public Information Officer, the victim was taken to a local...
HPD: 15-year-old charged with attempted murder following Sunday night stabbing
Man in custody after stabbing brother in head with fork, causing brief standoff in Rankin County
A home fire in Columbia early Saturday morning sent a man to the hospital in Jackson with smoke...
1 injured in early-morning fire in Columbia
Postal service veteran to be sworn Tuesday as Richton's new postmaster.
Richton to see new postmaster sworn Tuesday

Latest News

5pm Headlines 11/20
5pm Headlines 11/20
A new grant is set to help make stormy days like today less of a pain for residents in Rawls...
Flood project to begin in Rawls Springs/Eatonville
The police department said an argument turned violent on Country Club Road in Hattiesburg...
15-year-old arrested after sunday night stabbing
Those living in northeast Jones County will start seeing a decrease in their insurance premiums.
Northeast Jones Co. Fire District classification improves