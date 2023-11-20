Laurel organization provides Thanksgiving dinner, clothing to those in need

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel organization provided food and clothes Sunday to the those in need.

R.E.B.U.I.L.D. Us puts on several events each month, encouraging unity and civic engagement.

R.E.B.U.I.L.D. stands for “Resurrecting Every Black Unconscious Individual Living Deceived.”

The organization was founded by Darrius Combest.

Sunday’s event was held at Daphne Park and included a Thanksgiving dinner for the city’s homeless.

Members also gave out clothing and hygiene products.

Organizer Andre George said Sunday was a way to show what happens when people come together for a greater cause.

“Just seeing the community, a lot of young kids. I see they be posted at the park and whatever,” said George. “We just feel like it’s our obligation to bring the community together as one, no matter what race or whatever. We’re all here for each other.

“All for one and one for all. That’s how I feel.”

To get involved with R.E.B.U.I.L.D. Us, reach out to the organization or Combest through Facebook

