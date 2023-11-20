Win Stuff
Lady Eagles roll to 91-63 victory in 1st road basketball game of season

Half dozen USM players finish in double-figure scoring at North Alabama
USM rolls past North Alabama Saturday, 91-63, in Florence, Ala.
USM rolls past North Alabama Saturday, 91-63, in Florence, Ala.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WDAM) - Six Lady Eagles scored in double figures Saturday as the University of Southern Mississippi rolled to a 91-63 victory at the University of North Alabama.

USM (3-0) reached the 90-point mark for the first time since 2017 in its first road test of the young 2023-24 season.

The Lady Eagles led 23-12 after the first quarter at Flowers Hall before building the lead up to 20 points at halftime, 41-21.

Dominique Dawes led USM scorers with 18 points.

Mahoganie Williams scored 14 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots.

Nyla Jean posted a double--double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to go with two steals.

Brikayla Gray added 12 points and six rebounds, while Noelani Cornfield and Melyia Grayson scored 11 points each.

North Alabama (1-3) got a game-high 19 points from Alexis Callins.

The Lady Eagles outrebounded North Alabama, 48-27.

USM will welcome Valparaiso University to Reed Green Coliseum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

