FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Storms Expected Tonight

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Weather is expected tonight.

Models are showing a Squall Line moving into the area Monday Evening. Damaging Winds and Tornadoes will be the main threat. The threat of severe weather will end in the Pine Belt around 3am.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and cool. Temperatures will top out in the mid 60s at lunchtime and then fall through the afternoon.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy here in the Pine Belt. Highs will top out into the upper 50s.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly cloudy. A stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Friday will be cloudy with a few showers. Highs will top out into the upper 50s.

Skies will be partly cloudy for your Saturday with highs in the low 60s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.