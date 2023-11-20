Win Stuff
Firefighters offer reminders to avoid kitchen fires on Thanksgiving

Firefighters offer safety reminders for holiday cooking.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As the holiday season is approaching, cooking fires are expected to increase significantly.

The Hattiesburg Fire Department said there are several ways to avoid a kitchen fire this Thanksgiving.

One of the number one reasons for kitchen fires: Leaving them unattended, becoming distracted in the process.

Firefighters also suggest having a game plan in case a fire starts.

Using a timer to remind yourself that something is cooking in the oven or on the stove is also another way to prevent a kitchen fire from happening.

“Most of our fires are going to be from people not being attentive to their cooking, so being distracted, leaving stuff on the stove or oven, and it’s accidental , but we just need people to be more attentive while they’re cooking,” Hattiesburg Fire Department Engineer Dean Pierce said.

Firefighters also recommend having a Class K Fire Extinguisher in the kitchen.

Firefighters offer safety reminders for holiday cooking
10pm Headlines 11/19
United Methodist Church celebrates with annual Fall Festival
Christian Services addiction program aimings to make a difference