Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Earth smashed warming limit for the first time

FILE - Residents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water after...
FILE - Residents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water after receiving aid due to the ongoing drought in Careiro da Varzea, Amazonas state, Brazil, Oct. 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Edmar Barros, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Earth has passed a devastating milestone.

The world briefly smashed the two-degree warming limit for the first time, according to preliminary data. That is the critical threshold scientists have been warning about for decades could have catastrophic impacts on the planet.

The deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change service shared the data, which shows the global average temperature on Friday was more than two degrees hotter than levels before industrialization.

While this shows the planet is getting hotter, it does not mean the world is in a permanent state of warming above two degrees.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in custody after stabbing brother in head with fork, causing brief standoff in Rankin County
A home fire in Columbia early Saturday morning sent a man to the hospital in Jackson with smoke...
1 injured in early-morning fire in Columbia
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
Postal service veteran to be sworn Tuesday as Richton's new postmaster.
Richton to see new postmaster sworn Tuesday
The city's police department is currently working several youth gun violence cases, most of...
Hattiesburg residents rally against youth gun violence

Latest News

FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Supreme Court rejects appeal of former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to Texas state...
Trump lawyers urge federal appeals court to revoke gag order in DC election case
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
More free COVID-19 tests from the government are available for home delivery through the mail
Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden is spending his 81st birthday honoring White House tradition of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys