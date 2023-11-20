Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Driver in fatal buggy crash charged with criminally negligent homicide

Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear of an Amish buggy in Alexandria, New York, on Sept. 20., 2023.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) - The New York woman who was driving the pickup truck that crashed into a buggy, killing two Amish children, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide, WWNY reports.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Charlene Kring on Monday.

Kring is set to be arraigned on two counts of criminally negligent homicide next month.

The crash happened on County Route 2 in Alexandria, New York, on September 20. Deputies say Kring drove her pickup into the back of the buggy, which was traveling in the same direction.

Investigators say speed and distracted driving were contributing factors leading to the collision.

The crash killed 1-year-old Ananias Slabaugh and 3-year-old Andy Slabaugh, according to the sheriff’s office. Four other members of the Slabaugh family were injured.

Kring was not injured in the accident.

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in custody after stabbing brother in head with fork, causing brief standoff in Rankin County
A home fire in Columbia early Saturday morning sent a man to the hospital in Jackson with smoke...
1 injured in early-morning fire in Columbia
12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
Postal service veteran to be sworn Tuesday as Richton's new postmaster.
Richton to see new postmaster sworn Tuesday
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

FILE - Recording artist A$AP Rocky attends the premiere of "Stockholm Syndrome," during the...
A$AP Rocky appears in court where he will soon learn if he’s going to trial in shooting case
A Black nurse who served during World War II has turned 100 years old.
Black nurse who served during World War II celebrates 100th birthday
Health officials said 31 premature babies in “extremely critical condition” were transferred...
Israel battles Hamas near another Gaza hospital sheltering thousands
According to Tate Rutland, HPD's Public Information Officer, the victim was taken to a local...
HPD: 15-year-old charged with attempted murder following Sunday night stabbing
Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden pardons National Thanksgiving Turkeys while marking his 81st birthday with jokes about his age