Christian Services rehab program changing lives

Christian Services, Inc., addiction program aiming to make a difference.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - 23.5 million Americans are addicted to alcohol and drugs, that’s approximately one in every 10 Americans over the age of 12 according to the National Institutes of Health.

One Hattiesburg non-profit is helping turn the lives of addicts around.

The men in the Liberty Ministry’s Life Rehabilitation and Discipleship program say the program has helped them envision their futures.....and they’re now filled with hope instead of misery.

SOT: (Christopher Hennis, Graduate of Program) “For all those addicts out there let me tell you, there’s a better life and a better way.”

The non-profit program is a 1-year commitment, is for men only, and consists of two phases.

Christopher Hennis is a graduate of the program but now helps lead new members in the right direction.

A former drug addict, he says participating in the program has changed his life for the better.

SOT: (Christopher Hennis, Graduate of Program) “In my addiction, I caught a disease called Hepatitis C and I asked for help from Christian Services, and they helped me get the help I needed and helped me get the medication I needed to cure this disease. I was able to beat it and I actually beat it last week and the next day I actually completed a welding certification, so I’m a certified welder now.”

Once a man completes the program, he can choose to go back to where he used to live or get help transitioning into normal life again.

Chase Guice, a graduate of the program, decided to stick around and become a staff member.

He says there was a point when he wanted to give up but reminded himself of the end goal.

SOT: (Chase Guice, Graduate of Program) “There’s these periods of times as a student inside of the program that are kind of like doldrums, where you’re tired of it, you want to quit. You have this support system of people around you that push you forward and help you move past that threshold.”

Anchor tag out: Christian Services is always in need of donations to keep this program going—such as hygiene items, bibles, and sponsor activities. If you’d like to donate, you can give their hattiesburg office a call.

