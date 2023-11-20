Annual fire hydrant testing to begin Nov. 27 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department will begin annual testing for all fire hydrants throughout the city on Monday, Nov. 27.

The City of Hattiesburg said each station and shift crew will be assigned hydrants in blocks of the city at a time.

Officials believe that the process will take at least three full weeks but have scheduled a fourth for any weather or operational delays.

“Testing not only helps us maintain our Class 3 fire rating but allows us to assess any operational and maintenance needs each year,” said Fire Chief Sherrocko Stewart. “We work with both the Water and Sewer Department and the City’s Engineering Department to maintain the integrity of the water lines and fire hydrants,” said Fire Chief Sherrocko Stewart.

This is a maintenance requirement set forth by the Mississippi State Rating Bureau that meets the state’s standards for fire protection and assesses the pressure and flow of every hydrant within the city’s purview.

The department’s fire rating was upgraded from a 4 to a 3 in the summer of 2020.

Residents in these areas may encounter blocked roads or traffic detours during this time – as well as low water pressure or discolored water.

Residents who experience loss of service or an elongated time of low pressure or discolored water should call (601) 545-4500.

A list of frequently asked questions and a weekly schedule of test sites (updated each Friday) is accessible HERE or by clicking “Fire Hydrant Testing” on the front page of hattiesburgms.com. This information will also be accessible on both the city and the fire department’s Facebook pages.

The city said the schedule may be adjusted due to call volume and weather, but notice to the public will be prioritized.

