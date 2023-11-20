2 people injured in Sunday night incident, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident on Sunday night that left two people injured.

Forrest County deputies responded to the 100 block of Gandy Street in Petal about reports of a possible explosion at approximately 8 p.m.

Multiple units from FCSO responded to the call and determined that two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

Both individuals were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation into how both parties were injured is ongoing.

This story will be updated if more informaiton is provided.

