Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

2 people injured in Sunday night incident, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating

-
-(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident on Sunday night that left two people injured.

Forrest County deputies responded to the 100 block of Gandy Street in Petal about reports of a possible explosion at approximately 8 p.m.

Multiple units from FCSO responded to the call and determined that two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

Both individuals were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation into how both parties were injured is ongoing.

This story will be updated if more informaiton is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
According to Tate Rutland, HPD's Public Information Officer, the victim was taken to a local...
HPD: 15-year-old charged with attempted murder following Sunday night stabbing
Man in custody after stabbing brother in head with fork, causing brief standoff in Rankin County
A home fire in Columbia early Saturday morning sent a man to the hospital in Jackson with smoke...
1 injured in early-morning fire in Columbia
Postal service veteran to be sworn Tuesday as Richton's new postmaster.
Richton to see new postmaster sworn Tuesday

Latest News

Hattiesburg Fire Department
Annual fire hydrant testing to begin Nov. 27 in Hattiesburg
According to Tate Rutland, HPD's Public Information Officer, the victim was taken to a local...
HPD: 15-year-old charged with attempted murder following Sunday night stabbing
Cole, an Oak Grove graduate, according to the school’s staff directory, is the director of the...
OGHS teacher receives 4th Diamond Award from National Speech & Debate Assoc.
12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
Church, United Healthcare join forces for Sunday turkey giveaway.
Church, United Healthcare join forces for Sunday turkey giveaway