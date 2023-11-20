12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Twelve victims were recovered and one person was arrested after a multi-day human trafficking operation in Jackson.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch made the announcement Monday morning.

The Attorney General’s human trafficking team, in coordination with the Capitol Police, ran the operation in Jackson from November 14 to November 16.

“I am grateful for my team of dedicated investigators and prosecutors who show up every day to find and rescue victims of human trafficking,” said General Fitch. “It is our mission to stop and hold predators accountable, but even more so, it is our deep desire to show victims, like these 12, their value and inherent dignity. And so, our work does not stop today. We stand ready and willing to walk alongside these survivors on their journey to find healing.”

In the past two years, the Attorney General has completed 55 multi-jurisdictional operations that have led to the recovery of 324 victims and 82 arrests.

