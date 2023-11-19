Traditional Native-American culture showcased during annual Southern Miss Powwow

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi hosted an annual event showcasing traditional Native-American culture Saturday.

The Southern Miss Powwow took place at Spirit Park.

The event brought in members of native tribes from Mississippi and other states.

“I like the atmosphere, coming to meet the people I haven’t seen in a while, every year, so that’s about the only time I get to see them.” said Miranda Dixon a vendor and member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

The powwow featured lots of dancing and also food and plenty of hand-made arts, crafts and jewelry.

“It’s different for sure and a lot of people don’t know what to think at first, but I just hope they notice that there are a bunch of people who participate in our culture and that it’s something that should be respected,” said Sidney Lisenby, a USM student and member of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians near Atmore, Alabama.

The event is also a fundraiser for the Golden Eagle Intertribal Society at USM.

“I feel like it’s a great opportunity for people that have never truly been around this culture to get a better understanding of their culture and everything,” said Jaylan Redmond, a USM student from Hattiesburg.

The Southern Miss Powwow was first held 20 years ago.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.