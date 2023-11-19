Soul Bowl: Aaron Allen’s 3 touchdown passes help lead Alcorn State to share of SWAC West title

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Aaron Allen threw three touchdown passes, two to Monterio Hunt, and Alcorn State claimed a share of the SWAC West Division title with a 28-24 Soul Bowl victory over Jackson State on Saturday.

Alcorn State never trailed but the score was tied at 21 in the third quarter before Allen and Malik Rodgers connected for a 12-yard touchdown. Jackson State made the difficult decision to kick a field goal after reaching the red zone and Dylan Wasson’s 35-yarder made the score 28-24 with about 7 minutes left. The Tigers did not cross midfield the rest of the game.

Meanwhile, the energy inside the stadium was electric. You could see a sea of pom poms across the stands as well as people dancing and cheering every time either team made an explosive play or scored a touchdown.

“Alcorn by 40!″ one fan shouted. “No JSU bay,” another fan replied. The excitement stirred a friendly rivalry between fans of each team before the game outside Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Thousands of Tiger fans were decked out in blue and white paraphernalia and purple and gold attire for Alcorn Braves fans.

“We all come together as one. Regardless of who wins or who loses, it’s all about the game, it’s all about comradery and coming together as a team as one under the same umbrella,” Clarence Allen said.

Allen is a JSU alum and Tiger fan. He says he’s been tailgating in the same spot for nearly three decades for the rivalry game against Alcorn.

“It’s a blessing for us to be giving back for 29 years. We have not had any incidents - no accidents. Everything has been great. It’s been a great season and it’s going to continue to be a great season because we are going to continue to support our HBCUs and Jackson State.”

Fans of both teams say they’re looking forward to next year’s Soul Bowl.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.