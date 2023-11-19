Shoppers find unique gifts at Pine Belt Holiday Expo/Christmas Market

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Hattiesburg-area holiday shoppers checked out some unique gifts at the historic train depot Saturday.

It was all part of the 12th annual Pine Belt Holiday Expo & Christmas Market.

“It’s always a great opportunity to bring together businesses, to network and collaborate on events like this, venues like this, people who don’t have a venue to sell their own product,” said event coordinator Danyella Terrell. “But it’s also a great time for families to come together and really kick that season shopping off,”

Eighty vendors from Mississippi and across the Southeast were on hand, offering lots of hand-crafted items.

Live music also was provided and Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand for free photos.

“The biggest thing I love about this is that is supports local business and when you keep your money in your town, it’s only going to profit you,” Hattiesburg vendor Julie Towe,.

“I love, actually coming to Mississippi,” New Orleans vendor Brandy Forbes said “The people are very welcoming, especially in this area around here, trying new stuff and then us being from New Orleans, they really support us.”

The event was presented by Boujee Boss Pop Up Market in partnership with Downtown Hattiesburg and Visit Hattiesburg.

