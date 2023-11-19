Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Shoppers find unique gifts at Pine Belt Holiday Expo/Christmas Market

12th annual Holiday Expo & Christmas Market held in Hattiesburg
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Hattiesburg-area holiday shoppers checked out some unique gifts at the historic train depot Saturday.

It was all part of the 12th annual Pine Belt Holiday Expo & Christmas Market.

“It’s always a great opportunity to bring together businesses, to network and collaborate on events like this, venues like this, people who don’t have a venue to sell their own product,” said event coordinator Danyella Terrell. “But it’s also a great time for families to come together and really kick that season shopping off,”

Eighty vendors from Mississippi and across the Southeast were on hand, offering lots of hand-crafted items.

Live music also was provided and Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand for free photos.

“The biggest thing I love about this is that is supports local business and when you keep your money in your town, it’s only going to profit you,” Hattiesburg vendor Julie Towe,.

“I love, actually coming to Mississippi,” New Orleans vendor Brandy Forbes said “The people are very welcoming, especially in this area around here, trying new stuff and then us being from New Orleans, they really support us.”

The event was presented by Boujee Boss Pop Up Market in partnership with Downtown Hattiesburg and Visit Hattiesburg.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
MBI seeking tips in Mount Olive murder investigation
The shoulder patch of a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer is photographed during a ceremony in...
Woman accuses MHP trooper of sexually exploiting her by capturing sex act on video and sharing it with fellow officers
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda is...
Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall
Shameka Hall was found guilty of one county attempted capital murder.
Hattiesburg woman in ‘love triangle’ found guilty in murder-for-hire
Shelton McCoy Ducksworth, 15, of Hattiesburg, was reported as a runaway.
Runaway teen reported in Hattiesburg

Latest News

The Grand Entry takes place during the annual Southern Miss Powwow at Spirit Park Saturday.
Traditional Native-American culture showcased during annual Southern Miss Powwow
The club was recently verified by the official Saints fan club, Big Easy Mafia.
Local Saints fans provide Thanksgiving dinner at Fieldhouse for Homeless
The city's police department is currently working several youth gun violence cases, most of...
Hattiesburg residents rally against youth gun violence
The rating bureau visits departments periodically to evaluate their training and equipment.
Fire safety ratings could impact your home insurance costs