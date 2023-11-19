Miss Nicaragua crowned 2023’s Miss Universe

Win Stuff
Miss Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual Miss Universe beauty pageant.(Source: Getty Images via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (CNN) - Miss Nicaragua has been crowned 2023′s Miss Universe.

Meet Sheynnis Palacios. She bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual beauty pageant in El Salvador’s capital, San Salvador.

This year’s competition brought together 84 winners of national pageants around the globe. They were judged by a panel that included model Halima Aden, “Queer Eye” star Carson Kressley and TikTok influencer Avani Gregg.

Miss Thailand placed as first runner-up.

Palacios takes the crown from R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States, who served as last year’s Miss Universe.

When asked who she would choose to spend a day in the life of, Palacios chose feminist writer Mary Wollstonecraft, the mother of “Frankenstein” author Mary Shelley.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

