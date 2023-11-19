Hattiesburg residents rally against youth gun violence

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents of Hattiesburg turned out Saturday to rally against youth gun violence.

The rally was put on by resident Kameron Anderson at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church.

Anderson said he was inspired to do the event after seeing so many young people gunned down in the past few months.

Various community leaders spoke and gave their thoughts on how they can all work together to end it.

Forrest County Juvenile Court Judge Gay Polk-Payton was one of the speakers.

Polk-Payton said she believed the solution to gun violence is awareness, specifically on behalf of parents and families.

“Watch your kids, know what your kids are doing,” said Polk-Payton. “If you don’t know where your kids are, then sooner or later, the police are gonna know where they are or the mortician is gonna know where they are.”

Anderson said he wanted to see people leave the event with a sense of empowerment.

“Take heed of what’s going on in your community. Educate the young ones,” said Anderson. “Sometimes, adults need education as well. Just always be aware, safe and cautious of what’s been going on.”

Also present was Joyce Bailey, the mother of 21-year-old Jade Rhodes, who was killed in an October shooting while trying to leave a nightclub.

Anderson said the event was also a way of remembering Jade and the many others who’ve lost their lives to gun violence.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.