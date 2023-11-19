Clear on Sunday evening, but a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the 50′s. This evening will be partly cloudy and no rain chances are in the forecast.

Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Temperatures will rise into the low 70′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 90% chance for rain in the evening and overnight hours on Monday. Strong to severe storms, damaging wind gusts, and spin-up tornadoes are possible. The squall line is expected to move through the Pine Belt from 7 pm Monday evening - 3 am Tuesday morning.

Tuesday we will see temperatures in the mid 60′s across the area. There is a 40% chance for thunderstorms throughout the morning hours. Strong to severe storms are possible in the AM hours.

Wednesday will be rainy in the morning with highs in the high 50′s across the Pine Belt. WE will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 50s. Skies will be cloudy throughout the day. There is no chance for showers. Overnight lows will be in the low 40′s across the Pine Belt.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.