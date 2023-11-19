Win Stuff
1 injured in early-morning fire in Columbia

Columbia house fire sends 1 man to hospital.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - An early-morning fire in Columbia Saturday left a man injured and taken to Jackson for treatment.

According to Columbia Fire Department’s Face book page, firefighters answered a call of a structure fire in the 400 block of Dale Street at 3:02 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, firefighters were confronted with a “heavy” in the front of the home and person confirmed inside.

First responders, including Columbia Police Department officers and Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies, were able to rescue the resident through his bedroom window.

A man was injured in an early-morning housefire Saturday in Columbia.
A man was injured in an early-morning housefire Saturday in Columbia.(Columbia Fire Department Facebook)

CFD said first aid was given until AAA Ambulance Service arrived. The man was first taken to Marion General Hospital before being transported to Jackson with smoke and heat-related injuries.

Firefighters remained on scene for nearly two hours.

No other injuries were reported.

