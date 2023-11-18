Win Stuff
Sunny this weekend, but strong storms are possible Monday evening.

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 11/17
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Good evening, everyone. Skies will remain cloudy for the rest of this evening. Temperatures will slowly fall into the low 60s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will start off cloudy, but the sunshine will return by the afternoon hours. Highs will top out into the low 70s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

All eyes are on Monday as we watch for the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. A strong cold front will move through during the evening hours, bringing the potential for damaging winds and possibly a spin-up tornado or two. There are still a lot of uncertainties at this time, so be sure to keep checking in this weekend.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s.

We’ll cool down for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day with highs in the upper 50s under sunny skies.

