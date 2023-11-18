Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Red kettles, holiday bellringers hit Hattiesburg streets

The Hattiesburg Salvation Army has kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign.
The Hattiesburg Salvation Army has kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign.(WHSV)
By Keaundria Milloy
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s that time of year when he bells of the Salvation Army come to life.

The Hattiesburg Salvation Army has its red kettles out at 14 locations in the leadup to the Christmas season, seeking donations for its buckets.

Hattiesburg Salvation Army Lieutenant Victor Estudiante said the red kettles are essential this time of year, helping the Army cover several needs like supporting the Angel Tree, filling Hub City food pantries and stocking supplies to be used throughout the year.

“We’re out here in front of all these stores, just trying to do that for somebody else.” he said. “We know that the work we do is going to change lives.”

Coming out of last year, the Army was worried about the outcome of the Kettle Campaign, but the organization managed to reach its goal.

Estudiante said an even greater need exists this season.

“We’ve not only seen an increase in the need, but we’ve seen an increase in the amount of people that are coming to see what we do, what we offer, and if they can get some help,” said Estudiante. “So, this year, we’re just needing a little bit more community support.”

Gerell Payton has been ringing the bell for 17 years. He said he looks forward to this time of year.

“I have just been loving it ever since, and I look forward to getting out, talking to people, Payton said. “It’s just a joy to get out and talk to people.”

The Salvation Army still needs volunteers for the red kettles.

For more information, visit here.

Donations also can be made to the Salvation Army online.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shameka Hall was found guilty of one county attempted capital murder.
Hattiesburg woman in ‘love triangle’ found guilty in murder-for-hire
-
Woman identified from deadly single-vehicle crash in Lamar Co.
The shoulder patch of a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer is photographed during a ceremony in...
Woman accuses MHP trooper of sexually exploiting her by capturing sex act on video and sharing it with fellow officers
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda is...
Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall
Berlin edges Hodge in Jones County sheriff's race.
Final numbers: Berlin tops Hodge in narrow JCSD race

Latest News

A Hattiesburg was given a sentence of nearly 32 years in federal prison after being found...
Hattiesburg man sentenced to nearly 32 years on drug conspiracy charge
One home was severely damage and another singed in a Friday fire in Jones County.
Jones County home suffers major damage in Friday fire
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 11/17
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 11/17
A driver escaped serious injury when he lost control of his vehicle and ended up flipping it on...
Driver escapes serious injury in Jones County rollover