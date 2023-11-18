Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Officials cancel cougar warning for neighborhood after finding animal was just a house cat

An Oregon wildlife agency clarified that the animal reportedly seen in an area park was not a...
An Oregon wildlife agency clarified that the animal reportedly seen in an area park was not a cougar but a house cat.(Pixabay | Tigard Public Works | File image)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Oregon officials say they have canceled a warning regarding a cougar in an area park that was issued on Thursday.

The animal was reportedly spotted by a woman who was in Cook Park in the Tigard area on Thursday,

City officials said the woman claimed to have seen the cougar around noon to the west of the soccer field.

The Public Works Department alerted Tigard police and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife agency.

Residents in the area were advised to keep an eye on their surroundings and keep their dogs on leashes.

On Friday, the wildlife agency clarified that the animal reported was not a cougar but a house cat.

The team said it was able to identify the animal seen in the area that day as a domestic cat after reviewing a video that was shared with them.

“The video is grainy, but the No. 1 indicator is its size compared to the tree and compost/garbage bin,” the department shared regarding the video. “Also, the fence is likely 6 feet which puts the cat at less than 1 foot in height.”

Officials added, “That “cougar” spotted at Cook Park in Tigard yesterday? Turns out it was a house cat. This happens more than you think.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shameka Hall was found guilty of one county attempted capital murder.
Hattiesburg woman in ‘love triangle’ found guilty in murder-for-hire
-
Woman identified from deadly single-vehicle crash in Lamar Co.
The shoulder patch of a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer is photographed during a ceremony in...
Woman accuses MHP trooper of sexually exploiting her by capturing sex act on video and sharing it with fellow officers
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda is...
Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall
Berlin edges Hodge in Jones County sheriff's race.
Final numbers: Berlin tops Hodge in narrow JCSD race

Latest News

Accident Friday night with injuries at intersection of U.S. 11/Sullivan-Kilrain Road has closed...
Multi-vehicle accident at intersection of U.S. 11/Sullivan-Kilrain Road blocking south lanes
The Hattiesburg Salvation Army has kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign.
Red kettles, holiday bellringers hit Hattiesburg streets
File - Sam Altman participates in a discussion during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation...
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman, the face of the AI boom, for lack of candor with company
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Monday, Oct. 16,...
Colorado judge finds Trump engaged in insurrection, but rejects constitutional ballot challenge