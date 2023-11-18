Win Stuff
Multi-vehicle accident at intersection of U.S. 11/Sullivan-Kilrain Road blocking south lanes

Accident Friday night with injuries at intersection of U.S. 11/Sullivan-Kilrain Road has closed...
Accident Friday night with injuries at intersection of U.S. 11/Sullivan-Kilrain Road has closed south lane.(Atlanta News First)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Drivers are asked to avoid Highway 11 south of Interstate 59 where it intersects with Sullivan-Kilrain Road because of a multi-vehicle accident.

The accident has blocked the south lane of U.S. 11.

Multiple injuries also have been reported by dispatch.

