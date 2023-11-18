Multi-vehicle accident at intersection of U.S. 11/Sullivan-Kilrain Road blocking south lanes
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Drivers are asked to avoid Highway 11 south of Interstate 59 where it intersects with Sullivan-Kilrain Road because of a multi-vehicle accident.
The accident has blocked the south lane of U.S. 11.
Multiple injuries also have been reported by dispatch.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.