Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hattiesburg school board head named leader of state school board association

Hattiesburg Public School District President Delores McNair was appointed president of the...
Hattiesburg Public School District President Delores McNair was appointed president of the Mississippi School Board Association.(Hattiesburg Public School District)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Hattiesburg School Public School District Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The president of the board that oversees the Hattiesburg Public School District has added another presidential title.

Hattiesburg Public School District Board President Delores McNair was appointed president of the Mississippi School Board Asscoiati9on.

The announcement made by the district did not say when McNair would begin her term or how long that term would last.

McNair, a HPSD graduate, is Student Outreach and Support assistant dean of students at the University of Southern Mississippi.

“Heartfelt congratulations on Delores’ well-deserved appointment as the president of the Mississippi School Board Association,” HPSD Superintendent Dr. Robert Williams said. “ I am confident that under her exemplary leadership, the Mississippi School Board Association will flourish and continue to embody the same genuine care and love for the children of Mississippi.

“Her tireless efforts to improve education and create a positive impact on the lives of students have not gone unnoticed. The children of Mississippi are fortunate to have a leader with such a compassionate heart and visionary spirit,”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shameka Hall was found guilty of one county attempted capital murder.
Hattiesburg woman in ‘love triangle’ found guilty in murder-for-hire
-
Woman identified from deadly single-vehicle crash in Lamar Co.
Berlin edges Hodge in Jones County sheriff's race.
Final numbers: Berlin tops Hodge in narrow JCSD race
-
Season passes for Serengeti Springs to go on sale on Black Friday
-
Update on burn bans in the Pine Belt

Latest News

A driver escaped serious injury when he lost control of his vehicle and ended up flipping it on...
Driver escapes serious injury in rollover in Jones County
-
MBI seeking tips in Mount Olive murder investigation
Shelton McCoy Ducksworth, 15, of Hattiesburg, was reported as a runaway.
Runaway teen reported in Hattiesburg
Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy for man killed by off-duty JPD officer