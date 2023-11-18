Hattiesburg school board head named leader of state school board association

From Hattiesburg School Public School District Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The president of the board that oversees the Hattiesburg Public School District has added another presidential title.

Hattiesburg Public School District Board President Delores McNair was appointed president of the Mississippi School Board Asscoiati9on.

The announcement made by the district did not say when McNair would begin her term or how long that term would last.

McNair, a HPSD graduate, is Student Outreach and Support assistant dean of students at the University of Southern Mississippi.

“Heartfelt congratulations on Delores’ well-deserved appointment as the president of the Mississippi School Board Association,” HPSD Superintendent Dr. Robert Williams said. “ I am confident that under her exemplary leadership, the Mississippi School Board Association will flourish and continue to embody the same genuine care and love for the children of Mississippi.

“Her tireless efforts to improve education and create a positive impact on the lives of students have not gone unnoticed. The children of Mississippi are fortunate to have a leader with such a compassionate heart and visionary spirit,”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.