Hattiesburg man sentenced to nearly 32 years on drug conspiracy charge

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
United States Attorney’s Office/Southern District of Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 380 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 318 grams of methamphetamine.

Robert Patrick Terrell, 43, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court records, Terrell conspired with Shawn Tullos and Pervis Everett to smuggle methamphetamine into the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County,

As part of an ongoing investigation, a package sent to SMCI on on Aug. 10, 2021, was recovered and examined.

The package contained Terrell’s fingerprints and its contents were confirmed to be 318 grams of methamphetamine.

Tullos pled guilty and was sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison. Everett pled guilty and was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

United States Attorney Todd W. Gee and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the announcement.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Erica Rose and Lee Smith.

