Gametime! - Week 13
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:08 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
We are coming down the home stretch of the high school football season. Here’s a look at all the playoff scores from around the Pine Belt:
- Heidelberg (22) Collins (11)
- Oak Grove (35) Meridian (0)
- West Jones (21) Terry (7)
- Columbia (42) Pass Christian (7)
- Laurel (31) Brookhaven (28)
- Taylorsville (22) Simmons (12)
- Noxubee County (29) Jefferson Davis County (22)
- Jefferson County (30) Seminary (17)
- Poplarville (44) Lawrence County (20)
- Raleigh (21) Scott Central (12)
- Picayune (38) Pascagoula (0)
The South State championships are set. Here’s a look at next Friday’s matchups:
- 7A – Oak Grove at Brandon
- 6A – Picayune at West Jones
- 5A – Gautier at Laurel
- 4A – Poplarville at Columbia
- 2A – Heidelberg at Raleigh
- 1A – Taylorsville at Velma Jackson
