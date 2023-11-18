Gametime! - Week 13

We are coming down the home stretch of the high school football season. Here’s a look at all the playoff scores from around the Pine Belt:

Heidelberg (22) Collins (11)

Oak Grove (35) Meridian (0)

West Jones (21) Terry (7)

Columbia (42) Pass Christian (7)

Laurel (31) Brookhaven (28)

Taylorsville (22) Simmons (12)

Noxubee County (29) Jefferson Davis County (22)

Jefferson County (30) Seminary (17)

Poplarville (44) Lawrence County (20)

Raleigh (21) Scott Central (12)

Picayune (38) Pascagoula (0)

The South State championships are set. Here’s a look at next Friday’s matchups:

7A – Oak Grove at Brandon

6A – Picayune at West Jones

5A – Gautier at Laurel

4A – Poplarville at Columbia

2A – Heidelberg at Raleigh

1A – Taylorsville at Velma Jackson

