Gametime! - Week 13

By Taylor Curet
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:08 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
We are coming down the home stretch of the high school football season. Here’s a look at all the playoff scores from around the Pine Belt:

  • Heidelberg (22) Collins (11)
  • Oak Grove (35) Meridian (0)
  • West Jones (21) Terry (7)
  • Columbia (42) Pass Christian (7)
  • Laurel (31) Brookhaven (28)
  • Taylorsville (22) Simmons (12)
  • Noxubee County (29) Jefferson Davis County (22)
  • Jefferson County (30) Seminary (17)
  • Poplarville (44) Lawrence County (20)
  • Raleigh (21) Scott Central (12)
  • Picayune (38) Pascagoula (0)

The South State championships are set. Here’s a look at next Friday’s matchups:

  • 7A – Oak Grove at Brandon
  • 6A – Picayune at West Jones
  • 5A – Gautier at Laurel
  • 4A – Poplarville at Columbia
  • 2A – Heidelberg at Raleigh
  • 1A – Taylorsville at Velma Jackson

