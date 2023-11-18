Win Stuff
Driver escapes serious injury in rollover in Jones County

A driver escaped serious injury when he lost control of his vehicle and ended up flipping it on the side of a Jones County.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver sustained only minor injuries when he lost control of his vehicle Friday afternoon.

The Pleasant Ridge Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle collision at 109 Daisy Drive about 4:40 p.m. Friday.

On arrival, firefighters found a single vehicle off the road, resting on its roof.

The driver of the vehicle sustained what appeared to be minor injuries and was transported to an emergency department by Emserv Ambulance Service.

An initial investigation concluded the driver lost control of the vehicle and overcorrected, running off the road and ending in a rollover.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies also were on scene.

