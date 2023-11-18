Win Stuff
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’

Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County. (Source: WNEM)
By La'Nita Brooks, Hannah Mose and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A 20-year-old hunter in Michigan is being recognized for catching the “Biggest Buck” in an event in Tuscola County this week.

Blake Spencer said he bagged the buck of a lifetime, scoring 16 points.

“It was honestly the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life because I didn’t think he was that big,” Spencer said. “But he ended up being about 175 pounds.”

The 20-year-old called the deer Bigfoot and he said he had been hunting the animal for the past two years.

This week, his patient and steady chase won him the “Biggest Buck” award at the Buck Pole event at Ben’s Great Outdoors.

Spencer said he has been hunting since he was about 8 years old.

“I started getting into it from my dad,” he said. “This is a huge bonding experience for us.”

Spencer said he plans to add the deer to his collection.

“A lot of people in Michigan will never see a deer of this caliber. I got lucky to be able to hunt him and harvest him,” he said.

Spencer was awarded a package valued at $3,520, a trophy, rifle, boots, and a tripod for his 16-point catch.

“Hunting is really my passion. I live and breathe hunting and it’s really all I think about,” Spencer said.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

