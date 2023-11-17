WDAM 7 weekend sports offerings on ABC, NBC
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing another list of weekend sports programming on NBC and ABC.
Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Nov.18, and Sunday, Nov 19, on NBC and ABC, respectively.
WDAM 7 NBC 7.1
|Saturday
|Time
|NBC Sports Specials: Notre Dame Women’s Basketball: University of Notre Dame vs. University of Illinois
|Noon-2 p.m.
|NBC Sports: College Football Pregame
|2 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Notre Dame Football: Wake Forest University Demon Deacons @ University Notre Dame Fightin’ Irish
|2:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Big Ten Countdown
|6 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Big Ten Football: University of Nebraska Cornhuskers @ University of Wisconsin Badgers
|6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
|Sunday
|Time
|Golf: PGA Tour Special
|11:30 a.m.-Noon
|Golf: LPGA-CMGE Group Tour Championship
|Noon-3 p.m.
|Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating
|3 p.m.-5 p.m.
|Football Night in America
|6 p.m.-7:15 p.m.
|NBC Sunday Night Football: Minnesota Vikings @ Denver Broncos
|7:15 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
WDAM 7.2
|Saturday
|Time
|College Football Presented by DayQuil: University of Louisville Cardinals @ University of Miami Hurricanes
|11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
|College Football Presented by Tums: UCLA Bruins @ USC Trojans
|2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One: University of Washington Huskies @ Oregon State University Beavers
|6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
|Real South Hunting
|10:30 p.m.-11 p.m.
|Outdoor America: Hard Truths
|11 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
|Outdoor America: Raised Hunting
|11:30 p.m.-Midnight
|Sunday
|Time
|Women’s Collège Basketball: Duke Blue Devils @ Stanford Cardinal
|2 p.m.-4 p.m.
