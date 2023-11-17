Win Stuff
WDAM 7 weekend sports offerings on ABC, NBC

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing another list of weekend sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Nov.18, and Sunday, Nov 19, on NBC and ABC, respectively.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

SaturdayTime
NBC Sports Specials: Notre Dame Women’s Basketball: University of Notre Dame vs. University of IllinoisNoon-2 p.m.
NBC Sports: College Football Pregame2 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Notre Dame Football: Wake Forest University Demon Deacons @ University Notre Dame Fightin’ Irish2:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Big Ten Countdown6 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Big Ten Football: University of Nebraska Cornhuskers @ University of Wisconsin Badgers6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
SundayTime
Golf: PGA Tour Special11:30 a.m.-Noon
Golf: LPGA-CMGE Group Tour ChampionshipNoon-3 p.m.
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating3 p.m.-5 p.m.
Football Night in America6 p.m.-7:15 p.m.
NBC Sunday Night Football: Minnesota Vikings @ Denver Broncos7:15 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

WDAM 7.2

SaturdayTime
College Football Presented by DayQuil: University of Louisville Cardinals @ University of Miami Hurricanes11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
College Football Presented by Tums: UCLA Bruins @ USC Trojans2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One: University of Washington Huskies @ Oregon State University Beavers6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
Real South Hunting10:30 p.m.-11 p.m.
Outdoor America: Hard Truths11 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Outdoor America: Raised Hunting11:30 p.m.-Midnight
SundayTime
Women’s Collège Basketball: Duke Blue Devils @ Stanford Cardinal2 p.m.-4 p.m.

