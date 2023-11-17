WDAM 7 weekend sports offerings on ABC, NBC

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing another list of weekend sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Nov.18, and Sunday, Nov 19, on NBC and ABC, respectively.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

Saturday Time NBC Sports Specials: Notre Dame Women’s Basketball: University of Notre Dame vs. University of Illinois Noon-2 p.m. NBC Sports: College Football Pregame 2 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Notre Dame Football: Wake Forest University Demon Deacons @ University Notre Dame Fightin’ Irish 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Big Ten Countdown 6 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Big Ten Football: University of Nebraska Cornhuskers @ University of Wisconsin Badgers 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday Time Golf: PGA Tour Special 11:30 a.m.-Noon Golf: LPGA-CMGE Group Tour Championship Noon-3 p.m. Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Football Night in America 6 p.m.-7:15 p.m. NBC Sunday Night Football: Minnesota Vikings @ Denver Broncos 7:15 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

WDAM 7.2

Saturday Time College Football Presented by DayQuil: University of Louisville Cardinals @ University of Miami Hurricanes 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. College Football Presented by Tums: UCLA Bruins @ USC Trojans 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One: University of Washington Huskies @ Oregon State University Beavers 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Real South Hunting 10:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Outdoor America: Hard Truths 11 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Outdoor America: Raised Hunting 11:30 p.m.-Midnight Sunday Time Women’s Collège Basketball: Duke Blue Devils @ Stanford Cardinal 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

